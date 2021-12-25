Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Here's The 2 Tweets James Harden Sent Out On Christmas
    Here's The 2 Tweets James Harden Sent Out On Christmas

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Christmas. Harden and the Nets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.
    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Christmas, and his two posts can both be seen embedded below.

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Christmas, and his two posts can both be seen embedded below. 

    Harden's first tweet said: "Back hooping on Christmas Day ! Only gift I need and some good food lol"  

    Harden's second tweet said: "Merry Christmas to you & yours from me & mines" 

    The Nets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas. 

    Harden has missed the last four games, but will be available for the Nets when they take on the Lakers. 

    Coming into the game, the Nets are 21-9 in their first 30 games of the season, and even with all of the players that they have had in and out of the lineup, they are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

