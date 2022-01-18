Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Tuesday

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent two tweets on Tuesday, and his posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Harden and the Nets lost 114-107 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Monday, and are now 27-16 on the season in 43 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and are currently a half-game behind the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Harden had 22 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in the game on Monday.

He's averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game.

The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last year to the Milwaukee Bucks, but are expected to be a contender for the NBA Finals this season.

They have one of the best rosters in all of the NBA.

