Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Sunday

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Sunday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Nets are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

They are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference.

On Monday, they can reclaim the top spot in the east with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, and a Chicago Bulls loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

Harden and the Nets won their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Brooklyn on Saturday night 120-105.

The 2018 MVP finished with an impressive 27 points, eight rebound and 15 assists in the win.

He's averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game on the season.

