James Harden Officially Signs New Contract With Philadelphia 76ers

Currently in pursuit of his first championship, James Harden proved his loyalty to the Philadelphia 76ers this NBA offseason by taking a near $15 million pay cut in order for the team to sign the likes of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Harden had officially signed his new two-year, $68.6 million deal, which was originally reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski back on July 20.

Harden, 32, will begin the 2022-23 season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, the third different team he has begun a season with in as many years.

While things did not work out with the Brooklyn Nets alongside both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, James Harden is fully committed to the 76ers alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

One of ten players in NBA history with at least 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists, Harden also ranks third all-time in made three-pointers and is one of the best players of this generation, as he had made the All-Star Game each year since the 2012-13 season.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said in regards to re-signing with the 76ers. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

Having James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and now added depth with Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker, the Sixers enter the 2022-23 season with the mentality of “championship or bust.” Time will tell if Philadelphia can in fact get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson took this franchise there in 2001.