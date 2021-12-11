Here's The Two Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 18th win of the season when they beat the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

The Nets won the game 113-105 and are now 18-8, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Hawks fell to 13-13 with the loss.

On Saturday morning, James Harden sent out a tweet with two photos of his outfit from before the game, and the tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Nets have been led by Harden and Kevin Durant, but have still yet to have Kyrie Irving play in any games this season, which makes what they are doing even more impressive.

Last season they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Related stories on NBA basketball