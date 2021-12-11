Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Here's The Two Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Hawks
    Publish date:

    Here's The Two Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Hawks

    James Harden sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks.
    Author:

    James Harden sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks.

    The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 18th win of the season when they beat the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Friday night. 

    The Nets won the game 113-105 and are now 18-8, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.  

    Meanwhile, the Hawks fell to 13-13 with the loss. 

    On Saturday morning, James Harden sent out a tweet with two photos of his outfit from before the game, and the tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    The Nets have been led by Harden and Kevin Durant, but have still yet to have Kyrie Irving play in any games this season, which makes what they are doing even more impressive. 

    Last season they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17334730_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Two Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_12842113_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Alex Caruso's Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kyle Kuzma Give A Fan The Middle Finger In The Wizards-Pistons Game

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_15993361_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Trail Blazers Should Trade Damian Lillard To The Nets For Kyrie Irving

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17008160_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    14 hours ago