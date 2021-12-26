James Harden Shares What He Did While In Quarantine
James Harden had a triple-double (36 points, ten rebounds and ten assists) and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in California.
Harden was playing for the first time since December 10.
He had missed one game due to rest, and the next three due to being in health and safety protocols.
The Nets also had three games postponed in that span.
After the Nets beat the Lakers on Christmas, Harden spoke to the media and was asked what he did while in quarantine (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).
"I was doing a lot of nothing," Harden said of his time in quarantine. "A lot of nothing, video games and binge-watching."
The Nets are now 22-9 on the season, and have a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
