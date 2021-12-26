Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    James Harden Shares What He Did While In Quarantine
    James Harden shared with the media what he did in quarantine while he was in health and safety protocols. Harden and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.
    James Harden had a triple-double (36 points, ten rebounds and ten assists) and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in California. 

    Harden was playing for the first time since December 10. 

    He had missed one game due to rest, and the next three due to being in health and safety protocols.   

    The Nets also had three games postponed in that span. 

    After the Nets beat the Lakers on Christmas, Harden spoke to the media and was asked what he did while in quarantine (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).

    "I was doing a lot of nothing," Harden said of his time in quarantine. "A lot of nothing, video games and binge-watching."

    The Nets are now 22-9 on the season, and have a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

