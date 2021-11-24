Here's The Photo Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Tweeted

Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Cavs
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and on Monday night they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to 13-5 in their first 18 games.
While the team has been without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant have the Nets playing great basketball to start the season.
On Tuesday, Harden tweeted out a photo from the game on Monday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The 2018 MVP had 14 points, six rebounds and 14 assists in the win.
He had played for the Houston Rockets as recently as last season, but was traded during the season to the Nets.
This is his first full year in Brooklyn.
Last year the Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.
