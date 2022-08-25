James Harden Tweets 3 Photos That Are Going Viral

James Harden has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last decade, and he spent most of it with the Houston Rockets.

However, over the last few seasons he has been on the move quite a bit.

In 2020, the Rockets sent him to the Brooklyn Nets, and this past trading deadline the Nets sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his tenure with the Nets, he only played in 89 total games (including playoffs).

Now, with the 76ers, he former an All-Star duo with Joel Embiid.

The 2022-23 season will be their first full year together, and on Thursday Harden sent out a tweet that should have fans excited.

The 2018 MVP posted three photos from the gym, and he looks like someone who is locked in.

Last season, he played in 65 regular season games for the Nets and 76ers, and averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest.

The 76ers were able to finish as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round.

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games.

Harden began his career as a bench player on the Oklahoma City Thunder (he was the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft).

In 2012, he helped the Thunder reach the NBA Finals.

Over that offseason he was traded to the Rockets (2012-13), and he has made the NBA All-Star Game every season since then (ten times).