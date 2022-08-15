James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

Skip to main content
VIRAL TWEET: James Harden Breaks Amazing News Before Anyone Else

VIRAL TWEET: James Harden Breaks Amazing News Before Anyone Else

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden beat everyone to the news that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden. 

Harden: "Christmas in the garden!"

NBA reporter Marc Stein later confirmed the news. 

Stein: "League source confirms the @JHarden13 report: Sixers at Knicks is indeed on ESPN/ABC’s preliminary Christmas schedule alongside Grizzlies at Warriors, Lakers at Mavericks and Suns at Nuggets. More NBA from me: http://marcstein.Substack.com"

Harden began his season playing for the Brooklyn Nets, but was sent to the 76ers in a blockbuster deal at the trading deadline. 

The deal also featured three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons being sent to the Nets. 

Harden finished his season averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest.  

The 76ers finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.  

In the second-round, they lost in six games to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. 

Next season there is reason to believe that the 76ers can be even better. 

Harden and All-Star center Joel Embiid will have a full regular season together. 

They are one of the most talented duos in all of basketball. 

A full season together will have them much more used to playing with each other before the playoffs. 

In addition to Harden and Embiid, they also have NBA Champion head coach Doc Rivers, and a formidable roster of role players surrounding the two stars. 

USATSI_17899817_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_9027244_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: The NBA's Christmas Day Schedule Is Reportedly Set

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18012401_168388303_lowres
News

Malik Fitts Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_14190554_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Tells A Fan On Twitter His Legacy Has "Never Been Stronger"

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17178923_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Tells A Twitter User "Please Block Me"

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17962539_168388303_lowres
News

REPORT: Nuggets To Face Off With Suns On Christmas Day

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18047516_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Just Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17973496_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jae Crowder Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago