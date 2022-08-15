James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden beat everyone to the news that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden.

Harden: "Christmas in the garden!"

NBA reporter Marc Stein later confirmed the news.

Stein: "League source confirms the @JHarden13 report: Sixers at Knicks is indeed on ESPN/ABC’s preliminary Christmas schedule alongside Grizzlies at Warriors, Lakers at Mavericks and Suns at Nuggets. More NBA from me: http://marcstein.Substack.com"

Harden began his season playing for the Brooklyn Nets, but was sent to the 76ers in a blockbuster deal at the trading deadline.

The deal also featured three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons being sent to the Nets.

Harden finished his season averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest.

The 76ers finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

In the second-round, they lost in six games to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Next season there is reason to believe that the 76ers can be even better.

Harden and All-Star center Joel Embiid will have a full regular season together.

They are one of the most talented duos in all of basketball.

A full season together will have them much more used to playing with each other before the playoffs.

In addition to Harden and Embiid, they also have NBA Champion head coach Doc Rivers, and a formidable roster of role players surrounding the two stars.