James Harden's Status For Nets-Pistons Game

James Harden's Surprising Status For Nets-Pistons Game
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening.
However, Harden will miss his first game of the season, because the 2018 MVP has been ruled out for rest.
The status of Harden for the game on Sunday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets come into the game with an 18-8 record in their first 26 games after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-108 in Georgia on Friday night.
They are also the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and this is with Kyrie Irving not having played in any games yet this season.
Harden is averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.
He's in his first full season with the Nets after being traded from the Houston Rockets during the regular season last year.
