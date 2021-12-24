Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game
    James Harden will be active for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.
    The Brooklyn Nets are going to be in Los Angeles, California, to play the Lakers on Christmas.  

    For the game, there is good news that they will have James Harden available for the game.  

    Harden had been in health and safety protocols.  

    The status of Harden for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets have players in and out of the lineup all season long, and they've also not had Kyrie Irving play in any games yet this season.

    Yet, they are still 21-9 in 30 games, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    They look like they will be one of the teams who is going to compete for a title this season. 

