James Wiseman Joins List of Top NBA Free Agent Centers
The Indiana Pacers needed to add a guard this week, as backcourt depth has become a necessity.
Mac McClung landed his first standard NBA contract with the Pacers as a result, but that move called for the team to part ways with another player. James Wiseman became the odd man out.
via @ShamsCharania: The Pacers plan to waive center James Wiseman to create roster space for McClung, who will sign a non-guaranteed multiyear deal, sources said. Indiana is dealing with several key injuries to their guards and wings to start the season.
With that move, Wiseman becomes an intriguing name on the free agency market.
Top 3 NBA Centers in Free Agency
James Wiseman
Back in 2020, Wiseman was one of the most intriguing prospects entering the NBA. Coming out of Memphis, where he played just three NCAA games, Wiseman ended up on the Golden State Warriors as the NBA’s No. 2 overall pick.
Wiseman played two seasons with the Warriors (missing all of 2021-2022 due to an injury). During his third season with the Warriors’ organization, Wiseman was traded to the Detroit Pistons.
In one full season with the Pistons in 2023-2024, Wiseman appeared in 63 games. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 17.3 minutes of action. Wiseman joined the Pacers last year, but his season ended during the opener. After seeing the court for one game this season, Wiseman finds himself back on the open market.
Mo Bamba
Similar to Wiseman, Bamba has had a hard time sticking with a team as a go-to starter. The most games he started in a season (69) came during the 2021-2022 run with the Orlando Magic. After that year, he started just six games with the Magic before moving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Since the 2022-2023 season, Bamba has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he tried out for the Utah Jazz in the preseason, Bamba was waived. He carries 364 games of experience, averaging 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Precious Achiuwa
The five-year veteran can play multiple positions in the front court. Last season, he appeared in 57 games for the New York Knicks. Averaging 20.5 minutes per game, Achiuwa has posted averages of 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
The Miami Heat attempted to bring back Achiuwa for a second stint, but it ended after the preseason. The veteran carries 320 games of experience with him. The veteran has posted averages of 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists throughout his career.
