Golden State Warriors Make A Shocking Roster Move

James Wiseman was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, but he had his rookie season cut short due to a torn meniscus.

Last season, he missed the entire season, and so far this year, he has not been able to crack the rotation.

Currently, the 21-year-old is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 11 games.

However, he only played 13.4 minutes per contest and did not play in three straight games before playing just over nine minutes in their blowout win (132-95) over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr said that Wiseman would be going to the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).

"He's gonna go to Santa Cruz tomorrow," Kerr said of Wiseman after Monday's win over the Spurs. "We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games. And it's not gonna be one game and bring him back. We want to give him maybe ten straight days, something like that."

The move is a surprise considering he was supposed to be an essential part of their team this season.

Following the Warriors' selection of Wiseman, the Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball with the third pick, and he was an All-Star in his second season in the NBA.

Players all develop at different points in their careers, so it's possible that Wiseman still becomes a star.

The G League will likely be a good opportunity for him to get back on the court and get his confidence up.

With the win over the Spurs, the Warriors improved to 6-8 in their first 14 games.