Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and for the game they are without one of their best players.

Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kelsey Russo of The Athletic

The Cavs have been a nice surprise to start the season.

They lost to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, but are still 9-7 in their first 16 games.

As for the Warriors, they are the best team in the NBA right now with a 12-2 record through their first 14 games.

The Warriors also played the Nets this week in Brooklyn, but they crushed them 117-99 on national TV.

The Warriors and Cavs both missed the playoffs last season.

