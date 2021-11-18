Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game
    Publish date:

    Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and for the game they are without one of their best players. 

    Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kelsey Russo of The Athletic

    The Cavs have been a nice surprise to start the season. 

    They lost to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, but are still 9-7 in their first 16 games. 

    As for the Warriors, they are the best team in the NBA right now with a 12-2 record through their first 14 games. 

    The Warriors also played the Nets this week in Brooklyn, but they crushed them 117-99 on national TV. 

    The Warriors and Cavs both missed the playoffs last season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183333_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Cavs

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_15350518_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17023631_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Wednesday Night

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17068533_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

    6 hours ago