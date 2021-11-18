Publish date:
Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and for the game they are without one of their best players.
Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kelsey Russo of The Athletic
The Cavs have been a nice surprise to start the season.
They lost to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, but are still 9-7 in their first 16 games.
As for the Warriors, they are the best team in the NBA right now with a 12-2 record through their first 14 games.
The Warriors also played the Nets this week in Brooklyn, but they crushed them 117-99 on national TV.
The Warriors and Cavs both missed the playoffs last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.