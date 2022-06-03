Photo Of 3 Celebrities At Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Jay-Z, Barry Bonds and E-40 all took a photo at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals took place on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in California between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and several famous guests were at the game.

Bleacher Report shared an amazing photo of rapper Jay-Z, former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds and rapper E-40.

The Warriors ended up losing the game by a score of 120-108 on their home court to fall into an 0-1 hole.

They had a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Celtics won the final period by 24-points to totally flip the script.

Game 2 of the Finals will be played on Sunday night back in California at the Chase Center.

This is the first time since the 2010 season that the Celtics have been to the Finals, while the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Jay-Z used to be a part-owner of the New Jersey (and Brooklyn) Nets, so he has been a regular at NBA games for over a decade.

