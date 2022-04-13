Skip to main content
WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Shot

Jay-Z was in attendance at Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets won the game to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jay-Z was in attendance at the game, and during the third quarter he had a great reaction to Kyrie Irving's shot. 

The Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs this upcoming weekend. 

Jay-Z used to be a part-owner of the franchise from when they were the New Jersey Nets and for the first season they were in Brooklyn. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

