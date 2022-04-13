WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kevin Durant's Shot

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening, and rapper Jay-Z was in attendance at Barclays Center for the win.

During the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant hit a huge shot, and Jay-Z had a great reaction.

With the win, the Nets advanced to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this upcoming weekend.

The Related stories on NBA basketball