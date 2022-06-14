Skip to main content
VIRAL: Watch Jay-Z With Warriors Stars After Game 5

Jay-Z was seen talking to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

After the game, Warriors stars Jordan Poole and Draymond Green were seen greeting rapper Jay-Z.                  

Jay-Z has been spotted at several playoff games all over the country this season.  

Game 6 of the series will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday night. 

If the Warriors win, they will be the 2022 NBA Champions, and if the Celtics win they will force a Game 7 back in California at the Chase Center on Sunday night. 

