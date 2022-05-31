Skip to main content

What? Jaylen Brown And Kanye West?

According to TMZ, Jaylen Brown has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports. The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports has reported that Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports. 

Brown has played his entire career with the Celtics after being drafted with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.  

He had made it to three Eastern Conference Finals, but had been eliminated in all of them. 

This season, Brown made his fourth Conference Finals appearance, and is now headed to his first career NBA Finals.  

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then went to Game 7 in the second-round with the Milwaukee Bucks and Game 7 in the Conference Finals with the Miami Heat.

They will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and Game 1 will be at the Chase Center in California on Thursday. 

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in just eight years, which no other team in the league has done during that span. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17886656_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown And Kanye West?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18311459_168388303_lowres
Draft

Potential First-Round Pick Leonard Miller To Skip College, Play Professionally

By Brett Siegel37 minutes ago
Pacers Duane Washington Jr. drives on De'Anthony Melton
News

Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. Confident In Turnaround, Says Young Guys Are 'Taking Over'

By Scott Agness49 minutes ago
USATSI_17910799_168388303_lowres
News

Who Will Guard Who - Early Look At Potential Matchups In 2022 NBA Finals

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Jayson Tatum
News

First-time NBA Head Coach Ime Udoka Disappointed Being Passed Over, Now Proving Teams Like the Pacers Wrong

By Scott Agness3 hours ago
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams
Draft

Pacers Held Third Pre-Draft Workout. Here's The Six Prospects Invited.

By Scott Agness4 hours ago
USATSI_7955189_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Finals: Defense Wins Championships

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_8272467_168388303_lowres
News

Kobe Bryant? Devin Booker? Michael Jordan May Have Just Gotten Really Lucky

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago