Jaylen Brown And Kanye West?

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports has reported that Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports.

Brown has played his entire career with the Celtics after being drafted with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He had made it to three Eastern Conference Finals, but had been eliminated in all of them.

This season, Brown made his fourth Conference Finals appearance, and is now headed to his first career NBA Finals.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then went to Game 7 in the second-round with the Milwaukee Bucks and Game 7 in the Conference Finals with the Miami Heat.

They will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and Game 1 will be at the Chase Center in California on Thursday.

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in just eight years, which no other team in the league has done during that span.

