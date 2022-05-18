VIRAl: Jaylen Brown Makes His Defender Look SILLY
The Boston Celtics are in Miami, Florida, taking on the Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and during the game star forward Jaylen Brown had an incredible move.
His jabstep sent his defender flying, and the move is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Brooklyn Nets (first-round) and the Milwaukee Bucks (second-round) to get to this point against the first seed Heat.
They swept the Nets, but against the Bucks they had to play all the way into a Game 7, which they won on their home-court on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.
The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round in six games.
This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals in the bubble.
