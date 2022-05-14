Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote After Game 6

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 108-95 in Game 6 in Wisconsin on Friday night to force a Game 7 back in Boston.

After the game, Jaylen Brown (who had 22 points) met with the media.  

"Kill or be killed," Brown said. "Survival of the fittest. We don't feel like we're the team that should be going home."

The series has easily been the most entertaining of the second-round, because they have played so evenly.  

For instance, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are also going to a Game 7 in the Western Conference, but the two teams have only won games on their home court during the series.  

The Bucks and Celtics have each won games on the road in the last two contests. 

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with the Miami Heat, who will host the first two games of the series in Florida. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18264368_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar20 seconds ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After the Grizzlies Got Eliminated

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18112474_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Unstoppable Move

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_4916690_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce’s Tweet About Him And LeBron James During Celtics-Bucks Game 6

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe How Klay Thompson Arrived To Game 6

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18107732_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Had A Huge Dunk

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago