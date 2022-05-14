Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote After Game 6

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 108-95 in Game 6 in Wisconsin on Friday night to force a Game 7 back in Boston.

After the game, Jaylen Brown (who had 22 points) met with the media.

"Kill or be killed," Brown said. "Survival of the fittest. We don't feel like we're the team that should be going home."

The series has easily been the most entertaining of the second-round, because they have played so evenly.

For instance, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are also going to a Game 7 in the Western Conference, but the two teams have only won games on their home court during the series.

The Bucks and Celtics have each won games on the road in the last two contests.

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with the Miami Heat, who will host the first two games of the series in Florida.

