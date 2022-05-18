Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1
The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107, and they now trail the Heat 1-0 in the series.
Jaylen Brown finished his night with 24 points, ten rebounds and three assists and after the loss he met with the media.
Brown and the Celtics had come into the series with all of the momentum, because they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round.
However, they may have had some fatigue, because in the third quarter they fell apart.
The Celtics ended their series with the Bucks on Sunday afternoon in Boston, so they had to travel to Miami and immediately play Game 1 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Heat ended their series with the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6, which took place last Thursday night.
Therefore, the Celtics had essentially no time to rest, while the Heat had four full days.
