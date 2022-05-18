Skip to main content

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 1 to the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107, and they now trail the Heat 1-0 in the series.  

Jaylen Brown finished his night with 24 points, ten rebounds and three assists and after the loss he met with the media.   

Brown and the Celtics had come into the series with all of the momentum, because they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round.  

However, they may have had some fatigue, because in the third quarter they fell apart.  

The Celtics ended their series with the Bucks on Sunday afternoon in Boston, so they had to travel to Miami and immediately play Game 1 on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the Heat ended their series with the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6, which took place last Thursday night. 

Therefore, the Celtics had essentially no time to rest, while the Heat had four full days. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15862230_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17898209_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals A Promise He Made To His Mom

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17533293_168388303_lowres
Rumors

NBA Trades That Could Begin To Form Post-NBA Lottery

By Brett Siegel13 minutes ago
USATSI_15541217_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Luka Doncic Said About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18289731_168388303_lowres
Draft

Top Draft Prospect Paolo Banchero Claims He's The Best Overall Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
NBA draft combine scrimmage
Draft

NBA Draft Combine: Scrimmage Schedule and Rosters

By Scott Agness2 hours ago
USATSI_18288853_168388303_lowres
Draft

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Combine: Schedule, Participants and Draft Order

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
2022 NBA Draft Lottery
Draft

Pacers Secure First Single-Digit Pick in 33 Years, President Kevin Pritchard Says 'We Like the Sixth Pick'

By Scott Agness2 hours ago
USATSI_12511730_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted After Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago