Jaylen Brown's Bold Statement After Game 5 Loss
Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to the Golden State Warriors.
The Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening by a score of 104-94.
The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Golden State Warriors.
Jaylen Brown, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, met with the media after the game.
"It's win or go home at this point," Brown said after the tough loss.
Game 6 of the series will be back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.
"I'm hoping that the next two games we play Celtic basketball and put our best foot forward like I know we can," he said.
