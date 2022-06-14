Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown's Bold Statement After Game 5 Loss

Jaylen Brown's Bold Statement After Game 5 Loss

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to the Golden State Warriors.

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening by a score of 104-94. 

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Golden State Warriors.  

Jaylen Brown, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, met with the media after the game. 

"It's win or go home at this point," Brown said after the tough loss. 

Game 6 of the series will be back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night. 

"I'm hoping that the next two games we play Celtic basketball and put our best foot forward like I know we can," he said. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.  

USATSI_18532404_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Statement After Game 5 Loss

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18533058_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Al Horford Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18290358_168388303_lowres (1)
Draft

2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Week Before Draft Edition

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18533190_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Boston After Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18533184_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Made A Statement After Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18533034_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_4759376_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted After Game 5

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18532816_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18533192_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Watch Steph Curry With Jay-Z After Game 5

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago