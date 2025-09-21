Jaylen Brown Sends Message Ahead of New Celtics Era
Jaylen Brown is embracing the upcoming Boston Celtics season.
Although the Celtics are seemingly entering a gap year in 2025-2026, Brown’s positive summer has him looking forward to the future, not only with the Celtics but with his parting teammates as well.
“This whole summer’s been great. It’s been a healing summer,” Brown recently said while streaming live for his fans. “It’s a new era of Celtics. It feels like a new era, half the team is gone. I wish them the best. I appreciate them. They were great teammates. I wish them the best.”
Just two seasons ago, the Celtics snatched the crown to become the NBA’s best. After years of postseason shortcomings during the Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum era, Boston finally had its breakthrough in 2024.
In their follow-up campaign, the Celtics remained one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference. They finished the regular season with a 61-21 record. The Celtics challenged the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the East, but Cleveland’s 78 winning percentage gave them the No. 1 slot in the playoffs.
Behind the Celtics was the New York Knicks, who trailed by 10 games. The Celtics took on an inexperienced Orlando Magic team in the first round and didn’t struggle to take care of business. With a 4-1 victory in the series, the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
In the second round, the Celtics struggled against a New York Knicks team that caught fire after a tough battle with the Detroit Pistons in the first round. In addition to struggling against the Knicks, the Celtics suffered a key injury, as Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury.
In the end, the Celtics didn’t give themselves a chance. The Tatum-less Celtics ended up coming up short with a 4-2 loss in the second round. Looking at the financials heading into the offseason, many analysts suggested the Celtics were candidates to see a big roster shakeup.
They weren’t wrong. Some of the key players from the Celtics’ recent championship run found themselves on the outs. Kristaps Porzingis ended up in a trade that sent him to the Atlanta Hawks. Jrue Holiday ultimately ended up on the Portland Trail Blazers after being on their roster as a pit stop before making his way to Boston.
There’s also Al Horford, who hasn’t necessarily left yet, but is expected to ink a deal with the Golden State Warriors once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved.
The Celtics are turning the page, and Jaylen Brown remains a key face of the organization.
“It’s kind of sad to see them go, but it’s a new era,” Brown stated. "Everything has kind of changed and shifted.”