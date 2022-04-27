Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Eliminated The Nets

Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics eliminated the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics knocked off the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs in a 4-0 sweep.

The dominance by the Celtics came at a surprise, because the Nets have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on their team, who are both superstars in the middle of their primes.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are one of the best duos in the NBA and the rest of the team; Marcus Smart, Al Horford and others all stepped up.

On Tuesday, Brown sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

The Celtics and Nets ironically played last season in the playoffs but the roles were reversed.

The Nets had been the seventh seed this season, but last year they were the second seed, while the Celtics had been the second seed this season and last season they were the seventh seed.

The series last year ended in just five games, and the Nets beat the Celtics, but they were also without Brown.

As for current day, the Celtics were the first team to move onto the second-round and they will face the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Milwaukee Bucks first-round playoff series.