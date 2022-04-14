Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant
Jaylen Brown spoke to the media on Thursday before the Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 on Sunday. The star forward had high praise for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.
On Thursday, Jaylen Brown spoke to the media about the matchup with All-Star Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
The star forward had super high praise for Irving and Durant.
"It's exciting, what more could you ask for?" Jaylen Brown said on Thursday. "Those are two of the best offensive players to touch a ball in NBA history if you ask certain people."
Brown was teammates with Irving for two season on the Celtics.
He did not play in the first-round series last year when the Celtics lost in five games to the Nets.
