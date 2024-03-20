Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Hornets Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (hand) questionable for Monday."

Jaylen Brown (hand) questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 31, 2024

Brown is having another excellent season with averages of 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 66 games.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA with a 58-16 record in 74 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games and most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans (on the road) by a score of 104-92.

Brown had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Following the Hornets, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they return to Boston to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-56 record in 74 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Hornets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 130-118.

Following Boston, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.