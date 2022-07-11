Jaylen Brown's Viral Tweet With 2 Photos

Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet with two photos on Sunday. The Boston Celtics had a fantastic season making it all the way to the NBA Finals. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

On Sunday, Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet with two photos, and in the pictures was also his former teammate Isaiah Thomas. 

Brown: "Good linking up with my big bro @isaiahthomas I appreciate you family" 

Brown and the Celtics had a phenomenal season making it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

They lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, but they were finally able to break through to the Finals after making the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last six years. 

Thomas had the best years of his career with the Celtics (In 2015 and 2016 he was an All-Star). 

