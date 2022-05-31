Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown's Viral Tweet Before Game 1

On Tuesday morning, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet. After beating the Miami Heat, the Celtics are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Brown's tweet: "Bay Area is like my home away from home blessed to be playing in the #NBAFinals in front of family and friends #GoBears"

The Celtics are now in the NBA Finals facing off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.  

This is the first time in Brown's career that he has made it to the Finals. 

Previously, he made the Eastern Conference Finals three different times, but had yet to to make a Finals appearance. 

Game 1 will be on Thursday evening, and the Warriors will have the advantage in the rest and experience departments. 

This is their sixth Finals in just eight seasons, and they have been off since last Thursday night (when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals). 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

