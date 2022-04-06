Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown's Status For Celtics-Bulls Game
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both available for Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game the Celtics will have both of their two best players available.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both been upgraded to probable for the contest, and their status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Celtics (49-30) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed.
