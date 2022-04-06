Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown's Status For Celtics-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game the Celtics will have both of their two best players available.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both been upgraded to probable for the contest.

The Celtics (49-30) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed.

