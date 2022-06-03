Here's What Jayson Tatum Posted To His Instagram Story After Game 1

Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum And Jay-Z?

Jayson Tatum and rapper Jay-Z took a photo after the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco.

On Thursday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-108 on the road in California at the Chase Center.  

The All-Star forward had a rough shooting night (3/17), but he still had an outstanding game because he dished out 13 assists.  

After the game, Tatum posted several things to his Instagram story, and one of them was a photo of him and rapper Jay-Z. 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story 

The Celtics now have a 1-0 lead in the series, and Game 2 will be played on Sunday night back in California at the Chase Center.  

The Warriors can either tie up the series at 1-1, or the Celtics can take a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

This is the first time that Tatum has been in the Finals in his NBA career. 

As for the Warriros, this is their sixth time in the Finals in just eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done over that span.  

