Jayson Tatum Asked About Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Charania: "Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered."

On Tuesday, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was asked about the rumors in a video that was shared by Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

"I love our team, Tatum said in the video. "Like I said I just go out there and play with my teammates, I don't put that hat on and make decisions.

Tatum was asked about the report having Jaylen Brown in the deal.

"I don't believe everything I see on TV," he said. "I just seen some s**t about me, that was a lie, so you never really know what is true and whats not true."

Tatum and the Celtics swept Durant and the Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals.

In the Finals, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Tatum is 24-years-old, and has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times and the Finals.

As for Durant and the Nets, they have had a disappointing last few seasons.

There have been plenty of rumors the entire month about Durant's future, because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."