Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Was Just Asked About Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Jayson Tatum Was Just Asked About Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. On Tuesday, Jayson Tatum was asked about the rumors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Charania: "Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered." 

On Tuesday, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was asked about the rumors in a video that was shared by Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.    

"I love our team, Tatum said in the video. "Like I said I just go out there and play with my teammates, I don't put that hat on and make decisions.   

Tatum was asked about the report having Jaylen Brown in the deal.   

"I don't believe everything I see on TV,"  he said. "I just seen some s**t about me, that was a lie, so you never really know what is true and whats not true."

Tatum and the Celtics swept Durant and the Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals. 

In the Finals, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

Tatum is 24-years-old, and has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times and the Finals. 

As for Durant and the Nets, they have had a disappointing last few seasons. 

There have been plenty of rumors the entire month about Durant's future, because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

USATSI_18153936_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum Asked About Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18042539_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Bring Back Assistant Coach For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18421933_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Steph Curry Tweeted 4 Photos On Monday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15943517_168388303_lowres
News

Former Clippers, Hawks And Pelicans Player Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18149569_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden Has Done This More Than Steph, KD, LeBron And Westbrook?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18420390_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Making Changes To Vaccine Mandate For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_8436627_168388303_lowres
News

Former Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17700835_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Jaylen Brown Does Not Want To Be Traded

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18731713_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Viral Video Of LeBron James Will Get Fans Excited

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago