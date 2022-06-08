Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story Before Game 3

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at TD Garden in Boston.

Before the game, Jayson Tatum posted a photo to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story on Wednesday

The Celtics and Warriors are tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 in Game 2, so they have the momentum right now.

This is the first time that the Celtics have been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.

