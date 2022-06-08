Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story Before Game 3

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at TD Garden in Boston.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.  

Before the game, Jayson Tatum posted a photo to his Instagram story.  

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story on Wednesday 

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story on Wednesday 

The Celtics and Warriors are tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.   

The Warriors blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 in Game 2, so they have the momentum right now. 

This is the first time that the Celtics have been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Comments Have Gone Absolutely Viral

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Epic Answer To Question From A Radio Host About Getting Swept

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

NBA Finals Game 3: Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17227122_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For Kings Center Richaun Holmes

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_15572379_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Revealed Something Awesome Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Miami?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12036772_168388303_lowres
News

Bill Belichick's Viral Quote About The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago