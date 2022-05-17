Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 1

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for the game.

NBA's official injury report

Tatum has not missed any games in the playoffs, but he did allude to a wrist injury after Game 3 of the second-round.

He threw down a massive dunk, and took a hard fall and was slow to get up.

After that game, he met with the media and spoke about his wrist.

"It's something that I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist after Game 3.

Tatum dropped 46 points in Game 5 of the series, so clearly the former Duke star is doing just fine.

The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the second-round, and the Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.

The Heat have been off for the last four days, while the Celtics played as recently as Sunday.

Related stories on NBA basketball