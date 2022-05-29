Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 7?
The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player Jayson Tatum available.
The All-Star forward got injured during Game 3, but he quickly returned to action and is not on the injury report for Game 7.
The series has been wildly entertaining as the Heat had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics roared back to take a 3-2 lead.
However, the Heat stunned the Celtics on the road in Game 6 on Friday night (they were big underdogs).
The series is now locked up at 3-3, and there is no clear advantage for either team, because both of the squads have won on the road.
Ultimately, whoever wins on the night will advance to the NBA Finals, and face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the NBA Championship.
