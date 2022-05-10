WATCH: Jayson Tatum Made The Wildest Shot You'll Ever See
The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 116-108 on Monday night in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series in Wisconsin.
The win was huge for the Celtics, who have now tied up the series at 2-2, and will have all of the momentum going back to Boston for Game 5.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum finished the game with 30 points, and during the fourth quarter he had one of the craziest shots you'll ever see down the stretch of an NBA Playoff game.
Now that the Celtics won Game 4, both teams have split the first two games on their home courts.
The Bucks won the first game of the series in Boston, and the Celtics blew them out in the second game.
Game 3 was the closest game of the series, but the Bucks came away with a 103-101 win on their home court.
The winner of the series will face off with either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
