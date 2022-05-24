Skip to main content

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 4

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The series is tied up at 2-2.

The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat on Monday night by a score of 102-82 to tie up the Eastern Conference Finals series at 2-2.  

Jayson Tatum finished the big win with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists and afterwards he met with the media.

Tatum and the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and then they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the second-round.

The Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so the sweep was a huge surprise, while the Bucks were the defending NBA Champions so that series was another very impressive win. 

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and then they knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round. 

The winner of this series will head to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors (the Warriors are up 3-0).

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar52 seconds ago
USATSI_18338385_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Mavs Game 4

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
Pacers second workout
Draft

Pacers Hosted Four More Prospects For Pre-Draft Workouts

By Scott Agness35 minutes ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Mavs: James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18196625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavs Game 4 Current Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
Oshae Brissett in Brooklyn
News

Pacers Forward Oshae Brissett Among 14 Players Named to Canadian National Team Core Group

By Scott Agness50 minutes ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Mavs: Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Rumors

5 Teams Reportedly Could Be Deandre Ayton's Next Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago