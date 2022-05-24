Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 4

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The series is tied up at 2-2.

The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat on Monday night by a score of 102-82 to tie up the Eastern Conference Finals series at 2-2.

Jayson Tatum finished the big win with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists and afterwards he met with the media.

Tatum and the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and then they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the second-round.

The Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so the sweep was a huge surprise, while the Bucks were the defending NBA Champions so that series was another very impressive win.

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and then they knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.

The winner of this series will head to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors (the Warriors are up 3-0).

