Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 7

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

The Boston Celtics won Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-81 on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and they have now won the second-round series and will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum finished the big win with 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists and after the game he met with the media.

This is already the third time in Tatum's career that he has been to the Eastern Conference Finals, and he is just 24-years-old.

The Celtics will face off with the Miami Heat, who have just been waiting for the series to end, because they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their series.

The first two games of the series will be in Florida, because the Heat have the home-court advantage as the first seed.

This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the two teams faced off in the bubble.

The Heat won that series, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

