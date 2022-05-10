Skip to main content

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 4

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 116-108 to win Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin.

The win for the Celtics was huge, because they have now tied up the series back at 2-2, and avoided falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole. 

Even more intriguing, they now have all of the momentum heading back home to Boston for Game 5. 

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the win and afterwards he met with the media.

The series has all of the makings of one that could go to a Game 7, because the teams have superstars in Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while also being very elite on the defensive end.  

They are very evenly matched, and it's arguably been the best matchup of the postseason so far.

The Celtics finished the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so they have the home court advantage if there is a seventh game. 

As for the Bucks, they are the defending NBA Champions and finished as the third seed in the east. 

