Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4

The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night by a score of 107-97.

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and the teams will head back to California to play Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center.

After the loss, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.

"I just got to be better," Tatum said. "I know can be better."

Tatum finished his night with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

On the defensive end he was also very active; getting one steal and having an impressive three blocked shots.

