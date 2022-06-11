Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4

Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost 107-97 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost 107-97 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night by a score of 107-97. 

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and the teams will head back to California to play Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center. 

After the loss, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.

"I just got to be better," Tatum said. "I know can be better." 

Tatum finished his night with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.  

On the defensive end he was also very active; getting one steal and having an impressive three blocked shots.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18514636_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18514442_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_18514073_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_17673173_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17886722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_12115407_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's One-Word Tweet During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Emoji Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_12143841_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18513769_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago