Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4
Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost 107-97 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night by a score of 107-97.
The series is now tied up at 2-2, and the teams will head back to California to play Game 5 on Monday night at the Chase Center.
After the loss, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.
"I just got to be better," Tatum said. "I know can be better."
Tatum finished his night with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
On the defensive end he was also very active; getting one steal and having an impressive three blocked shots.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.