Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote Before Game 5

Jayson Tatum met with the media on Sunday before the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center.

On Sunday, Jayson Tatum met with the media, and one of his quotes is going viral in a tweet shared by the Boston Celtics. 

Celtics tweet: “I’m confident like I’ve been all playoffs,” says Jayson Tatum. “Confident in the fact that we’ll respond and play better.”

The Celtics had a 2-1 lead in the series, but they lost Game 4 by a score of 107-97 on their home floor at the TD Garden on Friday night.  

This is the first time that Tatum has been to the Finals in his career, and the first time that the franchise has been there since 2010.   

Game 5 will take place on Monday night at the Chase Center in California.  

Each team is 1-1 so far at home in the series. 

