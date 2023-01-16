Jayson Tatum Passes Larry Bird To Make Boston Celtics History

On Monday afternoon, the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-118 on the road in North Carolina.

All-Star Jayson Tatum was brilliant, putting up 51 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of playing time.

The former Duke star also shot an impressive 15/23 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range.

This was his fifth-career game scoring 50+ points, which means he has now moved ahead of Hall of Famer Larry Bird for the most 50+ point games in franchise history.

Via NBA History: "Jayson Tatum has passed Larry Bird for the most 50+ point games in Celtics franchise history."

Bird spent his entire 13-year career with the Celtics and is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

Tatum is only in his sixth season in the league, which makes the milestone even more impressive.

He is now averaging 31.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest in 43 games.

In addition, the former third-overall pick is shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range.

The Celtics are also the best team in the NBA, with a 33-12 record in 45 games, which has them 4.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets (who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference).

Tatum has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out of his first five seasons and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022.

He is on pace to go down as one of the best players in the history of the franchise.