Jayson Tatum Sends Out Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell

On Sunday, NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.

Shams Charania of The Athletic: "NBA legend Bill Russell has passed away peacefully at the age of 88. RIP. "

Shams Charania of The Athletic: "Bill Russell: 11-time NBA champion. Five-time MVP. Member of the 25, 50, 75 Greatest Ever Anniversary teams. Two-time NCAA champion. Olympic Gold Medalist. And two NBA championships as the first Black head coach in North American pro sports history. A legend in every way."

Russell played his whole career in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (1956-1969).

He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA MVP and won 11 NBA Championships.

In addition, he was the coach of the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Sacramento Kings.

After the news came out, current Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet with a photo of Russell.

Tatum: "Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend"

NBA Communications also shared more about his career, and a statement from commissioner Adam Silver.

NBA Communications: "Bill Russell won a record 11 NBA championships and earned five MVP awards. He is one of only four players to be named to all four NBA anniversary teams (25th, 35th, 50th and 75th)."

Silver Via NBA Communications: "Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports. The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics -- including a record 11 championships and five MVP Awards -- only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society."

The full statement from Silver can be read in the tweet.