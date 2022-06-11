Jayson Tatum's Honest Quote About The 4th Quarter Of Game 4

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics lost the fourth quarter by a score of 28-19, and after the game All-Star forward Jayson Tatum spoke about the final period when he met with the media.

"I think we just got way too stagnant late in the fourth," Tatum said.

The Celtics had a 2-1 lead in the series, so they missed out on the opportunity to put the Warriors into a 3-1 hole.

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball