POSTER: Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down A Massive Dunk In Game 4
The Boston Celtics are in Wisconsin taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.
During the first quarter, All-Star Jayson Tatum threw down a massive dunk on Brook Lopez.
The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Bucks after they won Game 3 on Saturday afternoon at home by a score of 103-101.
The first two games had been blowouts for each team, so Game 3 was the only close game of the entire series.
The Celtics actually had a chance to tie up the game, and send it to overtime but Al Horford's tip in shot (that went in) didn't beat the buzzer.
This game will be very important for the Celtics to win, because if they lose they will fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole.
Meanwhile, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, and turn it into a best of three series with Game 5 being back in Boston later in the week.
