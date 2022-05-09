Skip to main content

POSTER: Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down A Massive Dunk In Game 4

Jayson Tatum threw down a big dunk on Brook Lopez during Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The Boston Celtics are in Wisconsin taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. 

During the first quarter, All-Star Jayson Tatum threw down a massive dunk on Brook Lopez.  

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Bucks after they won Game 3 on Saturday afternoon at home by a score of 103-101. 

The first two games had been blowouts for each team, so Game 3 was the only close game of the entire series. 

The Celtics actually had a chance to tie up the game, and send it to overtime but Al Horford's tip in shot (that went in) didn't beat the buzzer. 

This game will be very important for the Celtics to win, because if they lose they will fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole. 

Meanwhile, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, and turn it into a best of three series with Game 5 being back in Boston later in the week. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
News

POSTER: Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down A Massive Dunk In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18217657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 In Miami

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18231335_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_18185841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest Status Of Ja Morant For Game 4

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18196625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18222066_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Updated Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago