VIRAL: Jayson Tatum Dunks On Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Boston Celtics are in Wisconsin taking on the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon, and during the game Jayson Tatum had a highlight that is going viral.
The superstar forward threw down a dunk on 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and also got fouled so he was able to go to the free throw line after the huge play.
The series has been exciting to say the least so far, because it's tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Boston.
This is the first game of the series that is in Milwaukee.
Last year, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, while the Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs.
The Celtics rebounded in a big way when they finished the year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.
The Bucks played the Chicago Bulls in the first-round, and crushed them in just five games.
