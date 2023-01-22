Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 113-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

They are now 24-24 in 48 games, which has them in a three-way tie for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

2020 first-overall pick Anthony Edwards was sensational, putting up 44 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in the victory over the Rockets.

He also shot 17/29 from the field and 8/16 from the three-point range.

Many people on social media were impressed with the 21-year-old's performance.

One person who sent out a tweet about Edwards was Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

Tatum tweeted: "Ant man is really a problem… real hoop game"

His post has over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA and will likely make his fourth straight All-Star Game next month, so getting that kind of praise is a big deal.

Right now, Edwards has averages of 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 48 games.

He is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range.

Even though he is in just his third season, Edwards is already one of the top shooting guards in the league and helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2018.

They will play their next game on Monday night when they play the Rockets for the second time in a row (the game will be in Houston).