Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet After Game 7
The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida (100-96 was the final score).
On Monday, Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.
Tatum's tweet: "Boston we going to the finals!! A kid from St. Louis… playing for the Celtics with chance to win a championship… dreamed of moments like this"
The former Duke star has had several deep runs in the playoffs, but this is the first time in his career that he is headed to the Finals.
They will play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who are in their sixth Finals in just the last eight seasons.
Game 1 will be on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, and the Warriors will have a lot of rest.
Their series against the Dallas Mavericks ended on Thursday night, while the Celtics only have a few days to rest.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.