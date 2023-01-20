Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Warriors

Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 121-118 in overtime at home.

The game was an absolute thriller, and Jayson Tatum put up 34 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals (Steph Curry led the Warriors with 29 points).

Tatum is the first player in the history of the Celtics' franchise to achieve that stat line (via StatMuse).

In addition, the former Duke star has now scored 31+ points in six out of his last seven games (including 51 on January 16).

On Friday morning, Tatum sent out a tweet with a video from the game and his post is going viral.

Tatum captioned his tweet: "🍀’s fans I really rock with y’all lol hope feeling is mutual … last night was a blast"

The tweet had over 27,000 likes in less than three hours (and one million impressions).

With the victory over the Warriors, the Celtics are 34-12 in 46 games, the best record in the entire NBA.

They are also in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, the Celtics are an unbelievable 18-5 in the 23 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tatum led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, but they lost to the Warriors in six games.

Thursday's matchup was the first time the two teams had faced off at the TD Garden since Game 6 of last year's Finals.

After the big night, Tatum now has averages of 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The Celtics will play their next game on Saturday night in Canada against the Toronto Raptors.