Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet.

The post is going viral as it has over 23,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Tatum: "SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me!"

On Saturday night, Tatum played in Jamal Crawford's pro-am league The CrawsOver in Seattle, Washington.

The former Duke star is coming off a phenomenal year for the Celtics where he averaged 26.9 points per game and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

He has made the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the NBA, and this past year they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

They beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to win the conference.

In the Finals, they faced off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The series went six games, and even though the Celtics took Game 1 on the road in San Francisco, they lost four of the next five games.

For the Warriors, it was their fourth title in the last eight seasons (and sixth time in the NBA Finals in that span).

Even though the Celtics lost, it was still a big season for them to build off of.

Tatum is 24-years-old, while Jaylen Brown is 25, and the duo has already made the Conference Finals three times together (and now the NBA Finals).